Kolyachonok (lower body) is considered week-to-week. He was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Kolyachonok was injured in Saturday's 2-0 win over Vegas during his season debut. Fortunately for Arizona, Matt Dumba (lower body) and Travis Dermott (upper body) could be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Given the timeline, Kolyachonok could be placed on injured reserve to activate Dermott before Tuesday's game.