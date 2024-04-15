Kolyachonok produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Kolyachonok has three points over his last three contests, and he's blocked five shots in that span. The 22-year-old is holding down a third-pairing role to close out the NHL campaign. He doesn't offer much upside outside of DFS formats for Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, but he could compete for a full-time job in 2024-25.