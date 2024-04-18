Kolyachonok notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Kolyachonok posted four points over the final four games of the campaign after a call-up from AHL Tucson. The 22-year-old defenseman will likely head back to the Roadrunners to bolster their defense for the Calder Cup playoffs. Kolyachonok is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, though he should have a chance at a full-time NHL gig in 2024-25.