According to his agent Kevin Magnuson, Smith will test the free agent-market this offseason, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Smith had a slightly down season in 2019-20, failing to crack the 20-goal mark for the first time in three years, but he still put up a respectable 31 points while registering a plus-18 rating in 69 regular-season contests. The 31-year-old winger is reportedly seeking a three-year deal, which will likely limit his options, but he shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new landing spot. He could also ultimately end up re-signing with Nashville after testing the waters in free agency. The 2009 fourth-round pick has spent the entirety of his career with the Predators, having racking up 162 goals and 330 points in 661 games over the past nine campaigns.