Smith scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith redirected a Jason Robertson shot with less than three seconds left in the first period. Over his last 15 games, Smith has chipped in with four goals and four assists. The winger is up to 11 tallies, 20 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 74 outings in a fourth-line role.