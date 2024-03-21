Smith scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

This was Smith's third straight game with a goal, an impressive run for a fourth-line winger. The 34-year-old reached the 10-goal mark with his insurance tally in the third period. He's up to 16 points, 99 shots on net, 43 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 64 appearances. With Tyler Seguin (lower body) back in the mix, competition between Smith, Radek Faksa, Sam Steel and Ty Dellandrea for fourth-line minutes is likely to increase again.