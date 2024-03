Smith registered an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Smith was scratched Friday versus the Ducks when the Stars dressed seven defensemen, but he was back in the lineup in a more traditional alignment Saturday. The 34-year-old winger has had the occasional trip to the press box this season, likely a product of the Stars enjoying good health among their forwards. He has two helpers in his last three games and 13 points, 88 shots on net, 39 hits and 25 PIM through 60 appearances.