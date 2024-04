Smith recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Smith began the postseason as a healthy scratch when the Stars were at full health, but he's drawn into the last two games due to the absences of Mason Marchment (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (undisclosed). The 34-year-old Smith will continue to see fourth-line usage until the Stars are healthy again. Smith put up 20 points, 112 shots on net and 51 hits over 75 regular-season appearances in a similar role.