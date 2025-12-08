Smith officially announced his retirement Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Smith hasn't been playing anywhere this season and wasn't at any training camps, so the writing was on the wall for the 36-year-old center. The University of Wisconsin product spent 14 years in the NHL, playing primarily for the Predators, for which he made 661 appearances and notched 162 goals. Overall, Smith logged 987 NHL games and racked up 220 goals and 232 assists.