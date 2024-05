Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Smith set up Radek Faksa's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. After being a scratch for the first two contests of the playoffs, Smith contributed two helpers, 10 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over the last five games of the first round. The 34-year-old winger should continue to play in a fourth-line role when he's in the lineup.