Smith scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Smith snapped a 12-game goal drought, during which he had two assists. The 34-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 14 points, 95 shots on net, 42 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 62 appearances. While he's been in the lineup a majority of the time, Smith exclusively plays on the fourth line and hasn't produced enough offense to make up for that unfriendly role in fantasy.