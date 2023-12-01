Schmid made 44 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Schmid took a shutout into the third period, but Tyler Toffoli took that away at 4:31 while on the power play. And then things got dicey. Philly poured it on, scoring again at 15:00 and then forcing overtime with a game-typing goal at 19:09. Schmid earned the win when Luke Hughes scored just 28 seconds into the extra frame. Schmid is now 3-4-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .904 save percentage. He starts about every third game for the Devils and is yet to deliver consistency for his managers. So, weigh the matchup and hope he can throw down this type of effort when you put him in your net.