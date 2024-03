The Devils recalled Schmid from AHL Utica on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils needed a second goaltender as Jake Allen (visa issues) and Kaapo Kahkonen (travel) are unavailable to back up Nico Daws on Saturday. This could be Schmid's last appearance in a Devils uniform this season as he is fourth on the depth chart at this time. Look for Schmid to be sent back to Utica after Saturday's tilt.