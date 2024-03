Schmid will get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers on Tuesday, James Nicols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports.

Schmid is coming off back-to-back relief appearances in which he stopped all 18 combined shots he faced. The netminding continues to be a problem for the Devils, with the club tied to multiple players for a possible move ahead of Friday's trade deadline. If that does happen, Schmid will almost certainly be sent back to AHL Utica.