Schmid stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Florida, with the Panthers' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Devils rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, but Schmid couldn't hold the momentum and gave up the go-ahead goal less than two minutes after Timo Meier had tied it up in the second period. New Jersey's coaching switch didn't solve the team's defensive woes overnight, so whoever's between the pipes for the Devils could continue to see a large volume of high-danger chances. Schmid hasn't won a game in the NHL since Dec. 16, and over four appearances since being called back up from AHL Utica, he's given up seven goals on 74 shots (.905 save percentage.)