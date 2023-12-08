Schmid stopped 37 of 38 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Schmid had to be sharp as the Devils nursed a one-goal lead for all of the third period. He was up to the task, keeping the Kraken at bay despite a ton of pressure on the Devils' defense. Schmid has won three of his last four outings despite allowing nine goals in that span. He's at a 4-5-1 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 11 games after this strong start. The Devils' next two games are in a back-to-back at Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton Sunday, so both Schmid and Vitek Vanecek should get a chance to play over the weekend.