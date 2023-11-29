Schmid turned aside all eight shots he faced after replacing Vitek Vanecek in the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

The switch in the crease provided a spark to the Devils, and Schmid wound up getting credited with the win after his team erased a 4-2 deficit in the third. It's the 23-year-old netminder's first in November after four losing decisions, but his 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage on the month are far superior to Vanecek's 3.66 GAA and .867 save percentage over nine appearances. It may not be long before Schmid takes over the No. 1 job for Jersey.