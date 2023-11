Schmid will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid earned the win in a relief outing Tuesday versus the Islanders after a poor start from Vitek Vanecek. Head coach Lindy Ruff will reward Schmid with the next start. The 23-year-old goalie is 1-4-0 in November, but with a solid 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage across five games.