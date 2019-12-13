Devils' Colton White: Bound for minors
White was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
White's demotion comes in order to make room on the 23-man roster for Nico Hischier (illness). The 21-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for all five games in which he was on the Devils' roster and figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
