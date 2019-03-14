Devils' Connor Carrick: Registers assist
Carrick picked up an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Carrick has etched his name on the scoresheet in both games the Devils have played in Alberta, but he has also taken a minus-5 rating in those two games. The defender did block three shots Wednesday, bringing his season total to 25. It's unlikely for most fantasy owners to have a need for Carrick's services.
