Devils' Connor Carrick: Registers assist

Carrick picked up an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Carrick has etched his name on the scoresheet in both games the Devils have played in Alberta, but he has also taken a minus-5 rating in those two games. The defender did block three shots Wednesday, bringing his season total to 25. It's unlikely for most fantasy owners to have a need for Carrick's services.

More News
Our Latest Stories