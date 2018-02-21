Devils' Cory Schneider: Taking cautious approach with malady
Schneider (groin) does not believe that he'll be ready to face the Wild on Thursday, though he said he felt good after Wednesday's practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
According to this latest report, Schneider's wishes to be "completely pain free" before making his return, which seems like a wise plan given that backup netminder Keith Kinkaid has been playing well with wins in three of the past four, and the Devils likely to earn a spot in the playoffs.
