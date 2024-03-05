Hamilton (pectoral) is in danger of missing the rest of the regular season with general manager Tom Fitzgerald telling reporters Tuesday, "It's long-term with Dougie. Will he play by the end of the season? Right now I don't know," per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hamilton has been out of action since Nov. 28 against the Islanders, a stretch of 41 games on long-term injured reserve. The 30-year-old blueliner was putting together a strong offensive campaign prior to getting hurt, racking up 16 points in 20 games for the Devils. At this point, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to play much even if he does return during the regular season.