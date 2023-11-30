Hamilton (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Philadelphia.

Hamilton sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. He's been a key defenseman for the Devils this season, providing five goals and 16 points in 20 contests while averaging 20:59 of ice time. Brendan Smith, who was previously serving as a forward, is projected to shift to defense and serve on a pairing with Jonas Siegenthaler. Samuel Laberge is set to play on the fourth line in his NHL debut after being summoned from AHL Utica on Wednesday.