Hamilton (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Philadelphia.
Hamilton sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. He's been a key defenseman for the Devils this season, providing five goals and 16 points in 20 contests while averaging 20:59 of ice time. Brendan Smith, who was previously serving as a forward, is projected to shift to defense and serve on a pairing with Jonas Siegenthaler. Samuel Laberge is set to play on the fourth line in his NHL debut after being summoned from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
More News
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Sets up power-play marker•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Supplies power-play goal•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Flashes elite form in OT win•