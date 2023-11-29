Hamilton (upper body) is being evaluated and remains questionable for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia, coach Lindy Ruff told Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site on Wednesday.

Hamilton suffered the injury during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Islanders. He has five goals and 16 points in 20 contests this campaign. If Hamilton can't play Thursday, then Brendan Smith, who has been serving as a forward, will likely shift to defense, and Samuel Laberge might make his NHL debut as a member of the fourth line.