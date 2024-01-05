Coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that "Dougie (Hamilton) is a long ways away with what he had." Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton had surgery Dec. 1 for a torn pectoral muscle and likely is out for another 3-4 months. The defenseman had five goals and 16 points in 20 games before his injury, including four goals and eight points on the power play. Hamilton is iffy at best to return before the end of the season, but could be back for some playoff action, depending on how deep a run the Devils are able to make.