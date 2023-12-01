Hamilton (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Hamilton's placement on injured reserve was presumably made retroactive to Nov. 29, so he should be eligible to return Thursday against the Kraken, although it remains to be seen if he'll have enough time to heal up ahead of that contest. Look for Luke Hughes to continue to skate on the No. 1 power-play unit during Hamilton's absence.
