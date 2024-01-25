Hamilton (pectoral) was moved from injured reserve to the long-term injured reserve Thursday, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports.

This move can be retroactive to Nov. 28, and Hamilton isn't expected to return until March at the earliest, so this doesn't impact his timetable. However, it does give the Devils considerable cap maneuverability for the duration of Hamilton's time on LTIR. The 30-year-old defenseman, who comes with a $9 million cap hit, has five goals and 16 points in 20 contests in 2023-24.