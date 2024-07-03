Hamilton has fully recovered from his pectoral injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

Hamilton didn't play past Nov. 28 because of the injury. He underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle Dec. 1 and was placed on long-term injured reserve Jan. 25. Having Hamilton healthy for the 2024-25 campaign will give the Devils a big boost. He excelled in 2022-23 with 22 goals and 74 points in 82 regular-season contests and recorded at least 30 points in nine consecutive campaigns before being limited to 20 contests in 2024-25. If not for the injury, he would have almost certainly extended the streak -- he already had five goals and 16 points last season before getting hurt.