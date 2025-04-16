Hamilton (lower body) will return to the Devils' lineup Wednesday versus Detroit, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
This will give Hamilton a chance to shake off the rust ahead of the Devils' first-round series against Carolina. Hamilton was last in the lineup March 4 against Dallas. He has nine goals, 40 points, 74 hits and 81 blocks over 63 appearances in 2024-25. The 31-year-old is likely to serve in a top-four capacity and feature on the first power-play unit in his return.
