Hamilton registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.

This was Hamilton's third game back after a long-term lower-body injury that cost him 18 contests. The 31-year-old has operated in a top-four role during the postseason, adding three shots on net, four hits and a blocked shot over the first two playoff games. He's also on the first power-play unit again, as Luke Hughes (upper body) was unable to play Tuesday. Hamilton is a solid DFS option even as the Devils look a little outmatched in this first-round series.