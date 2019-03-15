Yakovlev (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Vancouver on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Yakovlev will miss his second game due to his upper-body issue. The defender struggled for a spot in the lineup earlier in the year and may be hard pressed to secure minutes down the stretch, especially once Sami Vatanen (illness) and Mirco Mueller (shoulder) are cleared to return.