Yakovlev (undisclosed) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Blues, according to Mike G. Moreale of NHL.com.

We suspect that if Yak was still dealing with his undisclosed issue, he would have been listed in the injury section of that NHL.com preview. Either way, the rookie defenseman's status won't cause much of a stir in the fantasy realm, as he's only averaged 15:37 of ice time with six points through 24 games. However, keep him in mind for seasons, as his numbers would be serviceable if projected out over the course of a full campaign.