Egor Yakovlev: Headed back to KHL
Yakovlev agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Wednesday.
After just one season in North America, in which he logged 25 games with the Devils, Yakovlev will return to the KHL where he played from 2012-18. In those brief NHL appearances, the blueliner notched two goals, five helpers and 24 shots. At this point, it's hard to imagine the Russian will get another chance to secure a spot in the NHL.
