Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Out of lineup Sunday
Yakolev (upper body) will not see the ice in Sunday's contest against Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The rookie blueliner -- one of many injured Devils -- will sit for his third consecutive game with the upper-body issue. Yakolev doesn't have a set timetable for his return to the lineup, but his next chance will come against Washington on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...