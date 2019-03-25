Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Not in Monday's lineup
Yakovlev (undisclosed) is out Monday against Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
No word on what is keeping Yakovlev from suiting up, but the 27-year-old will sit for the fourth time in six games Monday.
