Yakovlev (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

After three games on the sidelines, Yakovlev will provide some reinforcement along the blue line for a beat up Devils squad. The rookie isn't a huge threat in terms of fantasy, racking up six points in 22 games, but he does sport a 9.1 shooting percentage on the campaign. Yakovlev has seen the ice for just 15:21 on average and doesn't participate in the power play, so there isn't much upside for the blueliner.