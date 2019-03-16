Tangradi picked up an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

The 30-year-old winger has been up with the Devils for three games, as they have reached deep into the AHL Binghamton system to field a roster while six regular forwards are out. The call-up on March 9 gave Tangradi his first chance at NHL action since the 2015-16 season, when he skated in one game with the Red Wings. He's not expected to hold much, if any, fantasy value during this top-level stint.