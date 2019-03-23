The Devils demoted Tangradi back to the minrs Saturday.

Tangradi picked up an assist with the Devils in his go around with the club, but the 30-year-old is bound for Binghamton again, where he's spent the vast majority of the season. The 30-year-old has served mainly as an organizational piece over the last handful of seasons and there's nothing to signal that will change in the near future.

