Devils' Eric Tangradi: Shuttled back to minors
The Devils demoted Tangradi back to the minrs Saturday.
Tangradi picked up an assist with the Devils in his go around with the club, but the 30-year-old is bound for Binghamton again, where he's spent the vast majority of the season. The 30-year-old has served mainly as an organizational piece over the last handful of seasons and there's nothing to signal that will change in the near future.
