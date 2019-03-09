Devils' Eric Tangradi: Brought up to NHL
Tangradi was called up from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Devils are reaching deep within their AHL system for reinforcements up front. Tangradi is a career minor-leaguer who hasn't played in an NHL game since his single-game stint with Detroit in the 2015-16 campaign.
