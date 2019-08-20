Eric Tangradi: Bound for KHL
Tangradi agreed to terms on one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) on Monday.
It will be Tangradi's first foray into European hockey having spent the past 10 seasons playing in North America. Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, the veteran has only appeared in six NHL contests, all of which came with the Devils last year. This likely marks the end of the center's NHL career, which would see him eventually retire with five goals and 11 helpers in 150 games for Pittsburgh, Winnipeg, Montreal, Detroit and New Jersey.
