Hughes (upper body) will not play Tuesday against Toronto, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes has played in 62 games for the Devils this season, logging 27 goals and 47 assists. The 22-year-old could potentially be back in the last four games of the season but the Devils are currently five points out of a playoff spot. Once he returns he will be right back on the first line and first power-play unit.