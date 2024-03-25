Hughes posted one goal and one assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Hughes assisted on Timo Meier's game-winning power-play goal in the first minute of the second period. The 22-year-old Hughes got his 24th tally of the season shortly afterward. He has been hot down the stretch, accumulating nine goals and 24 points over his last 22 outings. In 56 appearances this campaign, Hughes has amassed 24 goals, 69 points and 253 shots on net.