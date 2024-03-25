Hughes posted one goal and one assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
Hughes assisted on Timo Meier's game-winning power-play goal in the first minute of the second period. The 22-year-old Hughes got his 24th tally of the season shortly afterward. He has been hot down the stretch, accumulating nine goals and 24 points over his last 22 outings. In 56 appearances this campaign, Hughes has amassed 24 goals, 69 points and 253 shots on net.
More News
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Four points in last two games•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Two helpers against Pens•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Reaches 20-goal mark in loss•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Racks up three points•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Supplies only offense in loss•