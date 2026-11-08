Hughes scored the game-winning goal, recorded a power-play assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hughes delivered down the stretch, as he slid the primary helper on the game-tying goal before striking the OT winner off an assist from his brother, Luke. Jack has been excellent as of late, as he currently holds a four-game, multi-point streak. Overall, the 25-year-old star has nine goals, 23 points, 70 shots on net and 11 blocked shots across 17 games this season. He currently ranks just outside the top-10 skaters across the NHL in points and is tied for third in the league with 70 shots on net, making him an elite fantasy option in all standard formats moving forward.