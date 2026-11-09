Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Hughes' five straight multi-point effort, an impressive span in which he has five goals and six assists. The 25-year-old has earned four of his points on the power play during his streak. He's up to 25 points (nine goals, 16 helpers) with 73 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 18 appearances this season. This is the type of potential Hughes showed in 2022-23, when he had 99 points in 78 regular-season outings.