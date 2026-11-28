Hughes scored a goal and added three assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

The star center produced a highlight-reel goal in the third period to tie the game at 3-3 that was both hilarious and jaw-dropping. Hughes blew a tire in the neutral zone as he started his rush, bounced back up, zipped past Zach Whitecloud along the boards like it was nothing, slipped again as he cut across the front of the net and somehow got the puck past Devin Cooley from one knee. It was Hughes' sixth multi-point effort in November, and through 12 games this month he's amassed five goals and 18 points as he sets his sights on his first career 100-point campaign.