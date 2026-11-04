Hughes scored twice on five shots, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

One goal and the assist came on the power play as Hughes led the way for the Devils' offense. The 25-year-old center is hot on offense with six goals and four assists over his last six games, with Tuesday's effort including his first power-play production since Oct. 13 versus Detroit. Hughes is up to eight goals, 11 assists, 59 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 15 appearances on the year.