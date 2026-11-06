Hughes recorded two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Hughes has four goals and three assists over his last three games, all of which are multi-point efforts. The 25-year-old center is running the show on offense for the Devils this season, totaling eight goals, 13 helpers, 65 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 16 appearances. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of those games. Injuries have kept Hughes under the 80-point mark the last three years, but he's tracking above a 100-point pace if he can stay healthy.