Hughes scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

He opened the scoring at 9:00 of the second period when he stuffed in a rebound just outside the left post. Hughes then pushed the score to 3-1 with a redirection from the slot. Both goals came on the power play and were his first in eight games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games. Hughes missed 16 games this season, but still leads the Devils in scoring with 67 (tied with Jesper Bratt). His 23 goals tie him with Nico Hischier for the team lead. When healthy, Hughes has delivered 1.24 P/GP, which puts him 11th in the NHL. One word: elite.