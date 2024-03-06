Hughes scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
It's the third multi-point performance in the last four games for Hughes. The 22-year-old is back in form after missing about a month with an upper-body injury at the beginning of 2024, and over the last 12 contests he's collected six goals and 14 points.
