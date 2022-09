Hughes (knee) was on the ice in the first practice session Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes ended last season sidelined by an MCL sprain. He showed massive improvements in year three, posting 26 goals and 30 assists in 49 contests, which sets him up to be one of the biggest 2022-23 breakout candidates. The 21-year-old should see a significant role throughout the upcoming year.